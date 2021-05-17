Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

