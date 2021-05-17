Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $53.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,978. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

