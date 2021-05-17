Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $9.97 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 449,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,000. Eventbrite accounts for about 3.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of EB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,062. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

