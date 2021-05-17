Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.46. 26,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

