Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 20.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,097. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

