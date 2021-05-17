Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

