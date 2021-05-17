Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $51,403.38 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Guider has a total market cap of $51,403.38 and approximately $112.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00086414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.28 or 0.01274663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

