GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $60.58 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,503,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

