GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.37 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

