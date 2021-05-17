GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $18.48 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $452.75 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

