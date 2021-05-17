Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £251.81 million and a P/E ratio of 41.43.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

