Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £251.81 million and a P/E ratio of 41.43.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
