Gregory S. Bentley Sells 193,648 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 162,495 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

