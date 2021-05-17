Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.61 on Monday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $327.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.