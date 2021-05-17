Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.88.

GTBIF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

