Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.