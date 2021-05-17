Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 76,422 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,422 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $112.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $53.48 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,912 shares of company stock worth $3,609,183. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

