Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

