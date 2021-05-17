Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

