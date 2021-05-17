GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EAF stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

