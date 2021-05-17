Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 13.3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price was up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRCL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

