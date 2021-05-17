GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 27,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

