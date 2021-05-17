GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.97 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

