Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $204,588.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00463790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00227691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.08 or 0.01307922 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

