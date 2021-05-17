goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer Sells 5,334 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17.

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$143.15. 73,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,100. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$48.29 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Several research firms have commented on GSY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

