GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. GoChain has a market cap of $47.98 million and $1.64 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,132,600,869 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,850,868 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

