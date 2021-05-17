Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $214.96 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $117.39 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

