Glassman Wealth Services Sells 254 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

NOC opened at $371.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average is $311.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

