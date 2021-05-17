Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

