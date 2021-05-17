Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

