GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

