GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $18.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,246,073 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.