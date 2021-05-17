General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of GD opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

