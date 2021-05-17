Genaro Network Trading Down 34.7% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $2.59 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00086414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.28 or 0.01274663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

