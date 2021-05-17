Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.85 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

