Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $231.10 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

