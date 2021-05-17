Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

