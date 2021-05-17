GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
GNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 108,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,238. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
