Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

