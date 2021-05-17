FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRN opened at C$20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$415.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.02. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$15.43 and a twelve month high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

