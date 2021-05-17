FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

RXT opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $18,253,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.