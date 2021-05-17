FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reduced by Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$19.27 and a 1-year high of C$36.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.