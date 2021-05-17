FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.39.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

TSE:AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

