FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.