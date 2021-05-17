FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

