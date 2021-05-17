FY2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.61. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$144.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$46.29 and a 52-week high of C$157.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.