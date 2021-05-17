FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Issued By Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CVX opened at C$0.52 on Monday. CEMATRIX has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,163.05. The company has a market cap of C$58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.