Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU opened at $118.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

