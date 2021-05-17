fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Sib LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

