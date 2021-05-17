FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

