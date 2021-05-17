Friendz Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $114,114.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00084608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.91 or 0.01290111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00115974 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 530,320,180 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

